I can’t believe I am just discovering this. Calligraphr made it so simple! I’m so in love with this.

Used @calligraphr_com to turn my handwriting into a font to save time on my comic & I am 0% disappointed. I used a drawing tablet & Photoshop layers, so I was able to adjust any letter I wanted. Highly recommend.

For those interested, I use @calligraphr_com to make all my fonts. Super cheap and super easy to use!

It's great! And calligraphr is such an easy app to use for font creation; I love it 🙌

The furious pirates asked 4561 $ from the poor old man xxx.

92 very big boxes sailed up then whizzed quickly from Japan.

On the cheese and fish sandwich I found an onion.

Creating your own font has never been easier. With your own font you can create genuine personal designs and calligraphic artwork.

How to create your first font.

doesn't exist anymore. Enjoy the new Calligraphr.com features:

Create your templates with much more comfort and options.

You don't need a scanner anymore. Just take a pic of your template with your mobile phone.

Draw different variants of each character, which are then used randomly to give your font a more authentic look.

Create your ligatures and add them to your font.

No need to start over again if you don't like a character. Just edit it with our included tools.