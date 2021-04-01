Transform your handwriting or
calligraphy into a font!
Creating your own font has never been easier.
With your own font you can create genuine personal designs and calligraphic artwork.
Example fonts created with Calligraphr:
On the cheese and fish sandwich I found an onion.
Jovencillo emponzoñado de whisky, qué mala figurota exhibes.
Flygande bäckasiner söka hwila på mjuka tuvor..
Exhíbanse politiquillos zafios, con orejas kilométricas y uñas de gavilán. O mejor no.
Franz jagt im komplett verwahrlosten Taxi quer durch Bayern.
Voyez le Brick géant que j'examine près du wharf..
92 very big boxes sailed up then whizzed quickly from Japan.
The furious pirates asked 4561 $ from the poor old man xxx.
By Jove, my quick study of lexicography won a prize.
Zwölf Boxkämpfer jagten Victor quer über den grossen Sylter Deich .
Preserve your kids handwriting forever.
Portez ce vieux whisky au juge blond qui fume sur son île intérieure.
More example fonts
Testimonials:
Chelsea Abdullah
@chelsabdullah
It's great! And calligraphr is such an easy app to use for font creation; I love it 🙌
7:01 PM · Apr 1, 2021
Jarrett Lerner
@Jarrett_Lerner
For those interested, I use @calligraphr_com to make all my fonts. Super cheap and super easy to use!
6:22 PM · Jun 4, 2021
Tessa Maurer
@TessaMaurer
Used @calligraphr_com to turn my handwriting into a font to save time on my comic & I am 0% disappointed. I used a drawing tablet & Photoshop layers, so I was able to adjust any letter I wanted. Highly recommend.
9:18 PM · Jun 15, 2020
Tara Hannon
@tarajhannon
I can’t believe I am just discovering this. Calligraphr made it so simple! I’m so in love with this.
1:25 AM · May 11, 2021